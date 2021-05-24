Schuylkill County promoting summer tourism with Passport to Adventure

Family summer fun is on the way and Newswatch 16's Marshall Keely shows us how visiting destinations in Schuylkill County might also make you a winner.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Explore Schuylkill's Passport to Adventure is your ticket to summer fun, featuring 14 locations throughout the county with something for everyone.

"Two museums, three art centers, some food. There's some mini-golf, there's some ice cream, there's a farmers market," said Regina Gargano, Explore Schuylkill's executive director.

Stamp your passport at 10 of the 14 locations, and you're entered to win free tickets, gift cards, or the grand prize—a brand new GoPro camera set.

The Explore Schuylkill Passport to Adventures is on! Collect 10 of 14 stamps at participating locations for a chance to... Posted by Explore Schuylkill on Friday, May 14, 2021

You can pick up a passport at any participating locations, including Yuengling Brewery or Jerry's Classic Cars and Collectibles on Centre Street in Pottsville.

Jerry Enders first purchased the former Studebaker dealership to store his classic cars but soon opened it to the public as a museum.

"Today, we have over 20,000 items in here along with the '51 Studebaker, which is our flagship, we call it. That was one of the first cars we bought, and because it was a Studebaker dealership, it was only proper to have that," Enders said.

The museum is celebrating 25 years of transporting visitors back into the 1950s and 1960s. The collection even caught the eye of world-renowned photographer Linda Berman.

"She came here about two years ago, photographed the museum, and created a puzzle of Jerry's Classic Cars and Collectibles Museum."

But in 2020, the pandemic meant the larger crowds, normally brought in by car shows and bus tours, didn't stop by.

"Last year was kind of a down year," Enders said. "We didn't see any of the folks from the other countries because all of the shows were canceled. This year we're hoping to see them."

Gargano hopes the passport program will drive tourism and help businesses recover.

"We wanted to make it easy, and we wanted to bring people to their door because they really need it," said Gargano.

"It's really getting the people to travel throughout Schuylkill County. It gets people involved, and I think it's a great idea," Enders added.