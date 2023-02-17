Schuylkill County professor's Ukrainian students share experiences

Newswatch 16 joined a Schuylkill County professor's virtual class, where his Ukrainian students shared their experiences living through a year of the war.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — For the Ukrainian students of Professor Matthew Kenenitz, classes and homework are a welcome distraction from the war outside their school's walls.

Until the air raid sirens interrupt class, that is.

"Just the other day, we were half an hour in, and we heard an air raid siren, so studying was over for the day," Kenenitz said.

It's been almost a full year since Professor Kenenitz moved home to Schuylkill County and moved his classes online. His students are still tuning in from war-torn Ukraine.

The Frackville native has a unique perspective. Living here, he sees how the situation in a country thousands of miles away is not top of mind for most of us.

But the reality of war is only a Zoom call away.

"For me, it became difficult to make any plans because of air alarms," said Ukrainian Catholic University student Olena Gnyp.

"I have to plan my day according to the schedule of electricity outages," said student Khrystyna Mysak, referring to the rolling blackouts that have been going on since the fall.

"When there are no blackouts, you're like, 'oh God, I'm lucky today!'" said another student, Julia.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington joined one of the professor's classes on Thursday.

The students say they just don't want to be forgotten.

"What upsets me the most is that in the beginning of the war, everybody's attention was on Ukraine. And then I saw an article that the wars on red meat had more viewers than the war in Ukraine," said Nataliia Shcherba.

"It's very hurtful for you when you are reading only about negative, negative, negative news. I know that it's hard. But we are living this news," said another student, Kostya.

The students I talked to say they understand how the nature of the news cycle and people's attention spans has led many of us here in the U.S. to tune out the war in Ukraine.

And they understand that not everyone is in favor of financially supporting the war effort.

But the message they wanted to give us was that they aren't just fighting for freedom in their country but in the entire world.