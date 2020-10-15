Skook Special: Movie made in Schuylkill County hitting big screen

'Samhain' will be playing at Majestic Theater in Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A horror movie produced by a Schuylkill County production company and shot all around Schuylkill County with actors from the area is coming to a big screen in Pottsville this weekend. You can call it a Skook Special.

"Schuylkill County, that's my birthright," Scotty Miller of Gravestone Films said. "That's where I'm from. A lot of people move out of the area and say, 'I'm glad I left, and I'm never coming back.' I might be in Maryland now for my work, but I still go back to visit my family and friends, and I'm proud of it because I'm proud of where I came from."

Miller founded Gravestone Films in 2018. He grew up in Ashland and is the executive producer of the horror movie "Samhain," which will be playing at the Majestic Theater in Pottsville on Friday and Saturday.

Here's the synopsis of what the film is all about:

"A guy escapes from an asylum known as the Skook Asylum, and he wants to go get his estranged wife and estranged daughter," Miller explained. "He catches up with his daughter, and he's going to kill her, then a group of video game nerds ends up coming to her rescue, and they think they're in this fantasy, video game realm, and they're actually closer to death than they realize."

Miller's company has produced all types of movies and short films. He's even authored books but says this project is especially meaningful because it's based in his home county and is dedicated to his father, who's battling stage 4 brain cancer.

"If you put your mind to something and work hard at it, and I mean really hard at it, you can achieve whatever goals and dreams you have in place because it can happen."

You can catch Samhain for the next two Friday and Saturdays at the Majestic Theater.