Schuylkill County PrideFest this weekend

June is Pride Month, and Schuylkill County is getting ready to celebrate LGBTQ+ heritage and history this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDREAS, Pa. — Mikaela Gavaletz has spent the past two weeks preparing for the third annual Schuylkill County PrideFest.

Formerly known as the Pottsville PrideFest, the celebration has grown into a county-wide LGBTQ+ event featuring 40 vendors and a dozen performers.

"The growth of this event is certainly a testimony to our friends and our allies in the community wanting to see advancements in this way that we come together as a community," said Mikaela Gavaletz, Schuylkill County PrideFest executive producer.

While this year's Pride Fest will have endless entertainment, it will also feature educational resources for anyone who has questions about the LGBTQ+ community.

"There are organizations out there fighting for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, especially the trans community who's being targeted by legislation left and right. So I want to give information to people who are concerned about this," said Gavaletz.

Gavaletz says this PrideFest is important to local members of the LGBTQ+ community to remind them that they are not alone.

"With the lack of safe spaces in Schuylkill County, I would think this lands perfectly to that demographic of people so they can meet and be amongst each other," said Gavaletz.

This event is not just for the LGBTQ+ community but the Schuylkill County community at large.

"I believe that anyone can come here. It's open, we're inclusive, just like a lot of local businesses and organizations in this area have become," Gavaletz said.

Everyone is welcome to the Schuylkill County PrideFest this Saturday, from noon - 8 p.m. at the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds.

Schuykill County PrideFest official poster designed by the talented artist / painter, A.J. Skipper Love this original piece, entirely! Please share! Posted by Youth Empowerment & Support LGBTQ Schuylkill on Wednesday, June 1, 2022