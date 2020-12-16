Schuylkill County prepares for potentially historic snowfall ahead of storm

Schuylkill County can likely expect at least one foot of snow from this winter storm.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the Hegins Area Ambulance Association were making sure everything was all set and ready to go at a moment's notice ahead of Wednesday's storm. The township declared a "snow emergency" for the upcoming storm telling residents they cannot park on emergency snow routes.

"We're pretty much fighting an uphill battle with the rate of snow that's coming and anything that will help out to get there," Hegins Area Ambulance Association Chief Aaron Maidenford said.

As expected, Redner's Grocery Store in Hegins was full of people stocking up on storm essentials.

"Your normal milks, anything that you would need. You know, one of everything," Robert Machamer said.

"We're getting a lot of snow so you know, everybody is just out. Crazy is all," Mary Kaufman said.

At Dewald and Lengle Hardware near Pottsville, employees said they had about 60 percent more business this Tuesday because of the weather.

"We haven't had snow. Last year was dismal, the year before wasn't much. I think people are anticipating it and looking forward to it," employee Rob Laughlin said.