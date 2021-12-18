Schuylkill County native to sing national anthem at PA Farm Show

Kallie Smith of Gordon was crowned the overall winner of the farm show's sixth annual "Oh Say You Can Sing" Contest.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show will be back and in person in 2022.

A Schuylkill County native will sing the national anthem after winning the farm show's sixth annual "Oh Say You Can Sing" Contest.

Kallie Smith of Gordon was crowned the overall winner.

She will sing the national anthem to kick off the Junior Livestock Sale.

Other winners will also get the chance to sing to open some of the week's other events.

The farm show kicks off on January 8 in Harrisburg.