'We're slowly getting there.' Schuylkill County moves into yellow phase

Businesses are ready to take on more customers.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Today is a day many businesses across the state had circled

"We're slowly getting there," Linda Haas of The Cigar Box said.

Schuylkill County is one of several counties across the state that's finally moving into the state's yellow phase.

That means non-essential businesses are allowed to let customers inside for the first time in months.

That includes The Cigar Box near Tamaqua, which has been allowed to stay open during the pandemic but had to adapt to the state's safety guidelines.

"It's very relieving to know that people can come in and actually pick out their stuff, rather than having to decide what they need and what they usually get over the phone," Haas added.

Payment also is a lot easier because we're not worried about people's credit cards not going through.

Overall everybody's just a lot more relieved.

Down the road in Tamaqua is Hope & Coffee, which has a unique vision.

The coffee shop only employs those who are recovering drug addicts or know someone who has struggled with addiction.

They admit this process has been tough for business.

The shop's been doing curbside takeout and will continue to do so, but is also getting ready to offer outdoor seating next week when the state eases those restrictions for businesses in the service industry.

"We're really excited for it actually, it doesn't change for us a whole lot but we are going to offer outdoor dining once we're able to do so," Loren Collura said. We'll set up some tables and chairs outside with some umbrellas so that people can enjoy the outside and their coffees or whatever they want to have. And that's just the next step to finally having people inside which is, you know, obviously the goal."