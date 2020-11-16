Schuylkill County manufacturer named one of the fastest-growing in NEPA

Clearly Clean LLC makes 100 percent recyclable food trays and is looking to add more people to its growing workforce.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Certain businesses and industries have struggled throughout the country during the pandemic, but there have been a few success stories and continued growth for others.

That includes Clearly Clean LLC., which has three different locations throughout Schuylkill County.

"We just hit it at the right time and it's just exploding," Dave Venckauskas, Director of Manufacturing said. "The growth is crazy. We're already looking for another building and we've been in here for a year."

As a business Clearly Clean says early on, the manufacturer was ahead of the game.

The company makes 100 percent recyclable food trays to package meats and other products that you can find at almost any grocery store across the country.

This is all aimed toward trying to maintain a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

Traditional styrofoam trays are not recyclable and can take up to 500 years to decompose.

"The company is constantly growing," Ed Newell, Plant Manager said. "We started with a handful of people and over the past couple of years, we've increased the employee situation about 3,000 percent."

Last week it was named the fastest-growing manufacturer in northeastern Pennsylvania by the NEPA Manufacturers and Employers Association.

"I think a lot of it has to do with how our country is changing," Venckauskas said. "The way we use our trays. We're getting away from Styrofoam and getting into a more recyclable product, which we make 100 percent. I think a lot of that has to do with it."

Currently Clearly Clean is looking to hire more people for its growing workforce.