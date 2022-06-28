Schuylkill County man who shot wife sentenced to 22 1/2 to 50 years

A man responsible for the Port Carbon domestic shooting on May 26, 2021, was sentenced Monday.

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a Port Carbon shooting received his sentencing in court Monday.

Curtis Branch was sentenced to 22 1/2 to 50 years in state prison.

A year ago, Branch shot Cynthia Salvador-Branch, who he was living with on Coal Street, after the couple's fight. The woman then drove to the police station with a gunshot wound to her neck.

Neighbors on Coal Street said the couple was known to have very loud fights with each other, and those fights sometimes ended up on the street.

Branch had pleaded guilty to attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm in March.