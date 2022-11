Officials say Ronald Mayo was hit by a vehicle in Bethlehem last month.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County is dead after getting hit by a car in Northampton County.

Officials say Ronald Mayo, 67, of Minersville, was hit by a vehicle in Bethlehem last month.

According to the Lehigh County coroner, Mayo died Friday from injuries from the crash.