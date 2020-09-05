Schuylkill County planning to re-open, defying state orders

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A group made up of elected officials released a letter addressed to Governor Tom Wolf Saturday.
The letter was in regard to the governor's three-phase plan to re-open the state following closures from the COVID-19 pandemic and is no longer asking the governor to consider their re-opening plans.
Officials say they'll reopen next week regardless despite the county not reaching the Department of Health's benchmark to reopen.
Newswatch 16 has reached out to the governor's office along with the group in Schuylkill County and will provide updates as they become available on the situation in Schuylkill County.