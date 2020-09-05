Schuylkill County planning to re-open, defying state orders

Elected officials in Schuylkill County released a copy of a letter they sent to Governor Wolf Saturday.

The letter was in regard to the governor's three-phase plan to re-open the state following closures from the COVID-19 pandemic and is no longer asking the governor to consider their re-opening plans.

Officials say they'll reopen next week regardless despite the county not reaching the Department of Health's benchmark to reopen.