Schuylkill County keeps on shoveling

The southern part of our viewing area has been hit hard this winter by snow and it keeps on coming.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — It's the winter that just won't quit.

Newswatch 16 traveled along Route 61 in Schuykill County Thursday morning and found nothing but snow.

A father and son duo behind "Diehl's Auto Sales" on west market street, were busy clearing the way for customers.

"Trying to uncover the cars keep the driveway clean, sidewalks clean, busy day," said Luke Diehl.

The constant beating from mother nature has taken a toll on them.

But, Luke says, teamwork, makes the dream work.

"We work as a team, we alternate when everybody gets tired, so we stick together."

Right up the street from Diehl's, a gentleman was shoveling the way for the elderly women and widows who live on his block.

"Gotta live to get old one day and may somebody help me if I can't do anything," said Kenneth Bryant.

Up on Mahantongo Street, there was snow for days.

And a resident said he feels like he's been shoveling for just as long.

"Tired of the winter, almost every day we're out shoveling snow," said Ken Wolf.

Folks in Schuylkill County are hopeful that spring is just around the corner.

"I'm waiting for spring, so I can do some fishing."