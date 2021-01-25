Death investigation underway in Schuylkill County

Police were called to a home in Pine Grove and the coroner arrived soon after.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — State and local police are still at a home along North Tulpehocken Street.

Officers were called there in the afternoon, along with the county coroner.

Investigators have not released any information yet about what happened but say they do have a person of interest in custody and there is no threat to the general public.

North Tupelhocken Street between the Route 433 intersection and Sweet Arrow Lake Road is expected to remain closed for some time in Schuylkill County.