Schuylkill County History Fair: An effort to preserve local historical societies

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree shows us their plan to recruit more volunteers while teaching others about the past.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A handful of historical societies throughout Schuylkill county are struggling to stay open.

But this weekend those groups are going to band together in an effort to change that.

“I think it's important for the future people to understand where we came from, what happened here,” said Dora Santarelli, Minersville Area Historical Society Secretary.

“If you don't know your history, you're bound to repeat it,” added Minersville Area Historical Society President, Irvil Kear.

That's why Dora Santarelli started the Minersville Area Historical Society nearly 20 years ago. To educate more people about the history of her hometown.

Santarelli and Minersville Area Historical Society President, Irvil Kear, bond over how their families' roots started here.

“Do you know how many houses the Kears built and the people here are still living in them?” mentioned Kear.

While running the historical society, they've seen their volunteer numbers drop. What used to be over a hundred members strong has dwindled to 60. With a majority of the members living out of the area.

“It's like pulling teeth, it's like how do you get people, and it's a real challenge,” Kear said.

Without volunteers, they will have to close their doors.

“And if we don't have that history, it's lost. It's gone. And you need to be able to ask people who remember what they remember,” explained Kear.

“It's work but it's a work of love, of commitment and interest, and saving the knowledge of this area that should be saved,” Santarelli said.