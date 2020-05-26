Schuylkill county gears up for yellow phase

Schuylkill county is one of the eight counties transitioning this week to move into the yellow phase on Friday.

MCADOO, Pa. — McAdoo is quieter than normal these days.

And that's because many non-essential businesses are closed. Boyer's Market is not one of them. We found shoppers here today.

But come Friday, Schuylkill county will move into the yellow-phase of Governor Tom Wolf's re-opening plan

"I'm excited, I'm ready for it to a start opening back up again and get the economy going," says William Curilla.

"I honestly believe it's about time, um I'm not going to lie I supported it a couple of weeks ago when they tried to move into the yellow phase," says Jared Kolbush.

"I'm fine with it as long as people remember what they're supposed to do. Practice social distancing, wear a mask," says Stephanie Kaye.

"I think a lot of people are just stupid, really stupid," says Thomas Brennan. "I mean if they tell you to put a mask on and don't congregate, don't go to the beach, do go to the store you don't do it."

Few businesses remain open on south Kennedy street, while others aren't so fortunate and did have to close there door temporarily, but residents we did speak with say moving into the yellow phase may help save some of those businesses.

"I think It's a good idea for them to move into the yellow, for the small businesses especially because there losing out on money and people need to start getting back to work," says Debbie Temprovich.

The yellow phase allows for in-person business and retail, as well as childcare to open again as long as they follow the guidelines.

And gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed.

Whether people are ready or not, residents just hope that they don't see an increase in cases.