Schuylkill County first responders honored for courage

In Pottsville, an 11-year-old girl is alive today thanks to the bravery of police and firefighters.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Patrolman Michael Hrebik with the Pottsville Police Department is always ready to answer the call.

On May 9, 2023, around 3 a.m., he responded to a fire on West Arch Street. When he arrived, a woman told him her 11-year-old daughter was still upstairs.

"I made my way up the steps, and the smoke was pretty overwhelming. It was thick and brown. I couldn't make my way through," said Ptlm. Hrebik.

The girl was near a window. That's when Hrebik used some quick thinking to get her out.

"The daughter didn't seem like she was going to jump. On my way out, I remembered that I came through the kitchen, and I saw the kitchen table, so I grabbed the kitchen table, rolled that out. While I was doing that, the mother came back out with a chair. I put that chair on top of the table, making some distance, and the daughter jumped out of the window," said Hrebik.

For his lifesaving actions, Hrebik is getting a Spirit of Courage Award from the Burn Prevention Network. Every year, the organization honors first responders who risked their own lives to save others.

"I was just in the moment. I mean, when you are in a situation, you just do what you have to do to get it done," said Hrebik.

City of Pottsville Fire Chief James Misstishin is also being honored. He is getting the Prevention Partner Award.

His passion for education came full circle during the West Arch Street fire.

"When the paramedics came back, he said, 'Chief, you know what the girl said to me on the way to the hospital? She said I listened to Chief Misstishin. I heard the smoke alarm, I went to the window, and I waited.'" Everything worked textbook that day," recalled the chief.

Both first responders say they are overwhelmed by the honors but say it's a team effort responding to every emergency.

"Really, Officer Hrebik, he was the one who made the save; this was all him. The fire prevention led up to that being a successful save, so the fire prevention works," said Chief Misstishin.

"I'm glad everyone made it out. I think one of the most impressive things, too, is the turnout Pottsville has with first responders. At 3:00 in the morning, to dump as many volunteers at that fire is worth noting," said Hrebik.

The Spirit of Courage awards ceremony will be held at DeSales University in October.