Schuylkill County fire company kicks off Memorial Day weekend

Despite rising gas prices, a fire company in Schuylkill County is preparing to kick off the holiday weekend with its annual fire truck parade and block party.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The firefighters at Friendship Fire Company No. 1, Englewood in Butler Township are prepping for their annual block party held throughout Memorial Day weekend.

"It's a big ordeal for us. It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for us. It's the kickoff to summer. Every Memorial weekend for the past 80, 85 years, so it's tradition for us to host this in Butler Township every year," said Englewood firefighter Jason Blozouski.

The firefighters agree it's challenging as volunteers to raise money throughout the year, so this annual block party is what keeps the fire company alive.

"It's a business to run a fire company. Everything from apparatus to equipment, or just the light and equipment bills, there's a lot that goes into it. So this is really huge for us, and we really appreciate all the support when everyone comes out," said Blozouski.

The block party will feature homemade food, live music, and the iconic fire truck parade.

Proceeds will be used to upgrade equipment and accommodate the increase in fuel price – something other fire companies throughout Schuylkill County are navigating.

"I heard the national average is somewhere between $6 and $7 a gallon for diesel fuel at this time. It's tough. Nothing is getting cheaper and more expensive. Firetrucks, hoses, everything that we use is expensive and is a cost. So these fundraisers really support us," said Blozouski.

But despite the high gas prices, Englewood firefighters still promise to host their memorable fire truck parade. Last year more than 80 different vehicles from fire companies across northeastern and central Pennsylvania attended.

"Maybe the fire companies that bring four to five different apparatuses may only have two or three, but we will still have a great show, and at that point in time, it's all about the kids," added Blozouski.

The block party begins Friday at noon.