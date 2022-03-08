Schuylkill County Fair teaches importance of farming

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree takes us to the fair, where the focus is on agriculture.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Farmers across Schuylkill County are bringing the barn to the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds.

The week-long fair is showing everyone that agriculture is Pennsylvania's number one industry.

Allen Dunbar is a 7th-generation farmer who says showing the kids at the farm where their food comes from is valuable.

"Farming is more than just a hobby; it's a way of life that a lot of people don't see anymore," said Dunbar, 4-H member.

To educate kids about the importance of farming, the Schuylkill County Fair has many activities and animals to interact with.

And many 4-H members are using the fair to show their own farm animals, like Lilah Berger and Juliana Hoffa, who showed their goats this week.

"Because it's very fun, and I get to play with my friends," Berger said.

"We are the next generation of 4-H. We have to show kids that are 5,6,7,8, any age that this is something they want to do," added Hoffa.

Through the different activities, kids see first-hand how farming plays a role in their everyday lives.

"If they don't have farm animals, they won't be able to eat anything," said Berley Reed of Pine Grove.

"More people should do this so kids can learn how to raise their own farm animals," said Ethan Schetium of Schuylkill Haven.

"A lot of American farmers work really hard to put meals on tables for their family and everybody else's families. And they're trying to make it a living, just like anybody else," added Dunbar.

The Schuylkill County Fair runs until August 6.