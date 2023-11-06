Schuylkill County teen in running for World Vaulting Championships

To support a national-winning equestrian vaulter, many spent the afternoon cheering her on as she trains for an international competition.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — “Oh, I think this is my life now, I think I do something with vaulting every day,” said Hannah Wildermuth.

On top of her horse, Jump Start, is fifteen-year-old Hannah Wildermuth from Orwigsburg.

She doesn't just ride horses but performs as a competitive vaulter.

Wildermuth says that doing gymnastics on the back of a horse can be easier than on the floor.

“My neck stand and stuff like that, you're used to the rhythm of the horse, and it kind of helps you in and out of moves,” Wildermuth explained.

But her love for vaulting inspired her parents, Heather and Justin Berger, to transform their family farm into an equestrian vaulting club: High Flyers Vaulting.

“We definitely have a special bond, and I have a special bond with that horse. He was born on our property, and he had a 50/50 chance of living,” said Hannah's Mom, Heather Berger.

“So I've known him my whole life,” added Wildermuth.

“Jump Start really wasn't that good of what he is doing. She helped make him that way, and they definitely help make each other better,” mentioned Justin Berger, Hannah's Dad.

Wildermuth's vaulting career has taken off, traveling across the world for competitions and taking home many winning titles.

She's now on the short list of vaulters from across the country who are in the running to represent the United States at the World Vaulting Championships.

While she can't bring Jump Start overseas, she's feeling confident.

“I'm used to training on so many different horses and just being able to jump on a horse and being able to compete with it. Plus, I've been training on the horse in Europe for around two years now, so I'm really used to him,” Wildermuth said.

Her secret to success is being one with the horse.

“I think you just try to go with their own rhythm and flow as much as you can and just try to be light and be soft,” she said.

Wildermuth will find out next week if she is one of the finalists for one of the U.S. vaulting teams that will compete in Sweden in July.