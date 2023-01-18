Schuylkill County couple build small businesses together

A couple in Schuylkill County are changing the definition of a family business, running their own separate stores under one roof.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Stephen Foltin first met Kendra, he didn't know that years later, he would ask her to be his wife, let alone his business partner.

The couple in Pottsville just finished renovating a 150-year-old former print shop on East Arch Street. Now her hair salon and his music store are under one roof.

"My dad played, my grandfather played, and a lot of people in my family played. My dad actually opened this store on 61, and there was a fire there. So we were out of there for two years until we finally reopened at this location," said Stephen Foltin, the owner of Foltin Music Center.

After a year of construction, the Foltins turned a once-condemned building into two businesses in downtown Pottsville.

" There were a lot of headaches. We had to put a whole new roof on, all of the flooring had to be redone, same with the electrical. It was a lot of work, but it all paid off," Stephen Foltin added.

The Foltin Music Center and the 205 Beauty Studio have been in the new place in Pottsville for about a month.

"Living in a town like this, a lot of people know other people. So, when I'm here doing their hair, they're talking to someone who's getting lessons or buying a guitar. They all know each other. It's also nice getting to meet new people," said Kendra Foltin, owner of 205 Beauty Studio.

"It's awesome seeing all the new foot traffic now, as opposed to a couple years ago it was a ghost town," Stephen Foltin added.

"There's great things coming. I hope more businesses come into town. And they are; there's a lot going on," Kendra Foltin said.