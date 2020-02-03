Schuylkill County Commissioner Frank Staudenmeier passes away

The longtime Schuylkill County commissioner passed away suddenly over the weekend.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The American flag at the Schuylkill County courthouse is at half-staff and the mood is somber as the county mourns the loss of one of its key leaders.

"When you talk about Frank Staudenmeier, you talk about a person who was a family man, who was a faithful man and was a man who cared so much about this county," said Schuylkill County Commissioner Georg Halcovage.

Schuylkill County Commissioner Frank Staudenmeier passed away unexpectedly over the weekend at the age 69. He served as a county commissioner since 2002 and was known for famously saying, "it's a great day in Schuylkill County." But those who know him well say, "now, it's a sad day in Schuylkill County."

"When I got the news which was Saturday evening, it was just a total shock. I couldn't believe it. When he left here just about a week or so ago, when he left on vacation, he was happy, jovial, and I just couldn't believe it. The next morning, I thought I'd wake up and it'd be a dream," said Schuylkill County Commissioner Gary Hess.

Outside of being known as a great family man and friend, Staudenmeier's colleagues say he was known for his positive spirit, passion for the county, and ability to bring people together. he Also worked closely with several community organizations.

"He would've been known by everyone of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania and their county commissioners as well, so he had a tremendously broad reach that spanned basically a half century," said Robert Carl, president of the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce.