Schuylkill County groups collect school supplies

A group in Schuylkill County is already getting ready for the next school year by gathering school supplies to donate to students in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Volunteers with the Schuylkill United Way spend every summer getting ready to send kids back to school through their annual Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive.

During the month of July, boxes are placed at organizations across the county for people to help families send their kids back to school with new backpacks and name-brand school supplies.

“It just really helps the families so much. There's a lot that they need to purchase already to get started for the school year. And to be able to ease their burden, one less thing that they don't have to worry about is purchasing the school supplies,” said Christine Johnson, community relations director.

Schuylkill United Way has been doing this program for the past 19 years and has donated more than 19,000 backpacks to students county-wide.

And as inflation continues to rise, Schuylkill United Way marketing director, Becky Woods believes more families will need their help.

“Cost of book bags, the cost of supplies, even for our drive, are more this year. Almost $2,000 more than what they were last year,” Woods said.

“I definitely think there's going to be an increase in the need and right now we are targeting to be distributing over 1,500 [backpacks] this year,” Johnson added.

Their goal is to help every student in Schuylkill County have the same items regardless of their family's income.

Administration assistant Katie Malone is also a substitute teacher in the area. She sees the benefits of this program first-hand.

“I'll see the kids when they come in and I'll see the backpacks we give out and that makes me feel really humble because I know they have a bookbag full of supplies that they can have to have a start of a successful school year,” explained Malone.

The school supply drive runs from July 1 through July 31. Backpacks are distributed at the beginning of August.