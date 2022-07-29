Schuylkill County Brewfest underway

People are getting ready for Schuylkill County's annual Brewfest. It all takes place this weekend in Yuengling's birthplace downtown Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Downtown Pottsville will soon be packed with beer lovers for Schuylkill County's annual Brewfest.

After 8 years, this is their largest festival to date. Featuring 40 different breweries, five distilleries and three wineries.

“It really opens up everyone to craft beer. We have Tyler here with Pilger Ruh, we have Black Rock brewing company down the street, we also have Yuengling brewery in town. And it just opens up peoples minds to get away from the miller lights, the Coors lights or the Bud lites and try something new,” Dave Cantwell, Schuylkill County Brewfest co-founder, said.

“We got breweries coming from Tampa, Florida, New York, Philly, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and they're all coming here so the county can try their beers,” Tyler Budwesh, Pilger Ruh Brewery co-owner, said.

Pilger Ruh Brewery is celebrating its one year anniversary this month and co-owner Tyler Budwesh shared how the Brewfest helped his business start out strong.

“It's going to help bring in new customers. We have some breweries that aren't even open yet so it's a nice showcase for them to get their name out there” Budwesh said.

The coordinators of Brewfest say this year's festival will be double the size of last year's. Helping breweries attract more customers to help combat inflation.

“Just to help the breweries because just like everything else prices are going up and it's getting harder for these breweries to get here, even to get their beers made,” Budwesh said.

The festival will also feature over 80 local vendors. Showcasing businesses in downtown Pottsville.

“It brings over a thousand people to downtown Pottsville to see all the great businesses down here downtown. A lot of the businesses are participating in the beer festival and will be set up in front of their businesses,” Budwesh said.

The Brewfest will take place Saturday in downtown Pottsville on Center street between Market and Laurel street.