Brewery in Schuylkill County not reopening

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — After a kitchen fire in May, the Black Rock Brewery will not be reopening.

Two years ago, owners Bobby and Abby Weaver took over the historic YWCA building and transformed it into their own brewery.

But since the fire, the city condemned the microbrewery and revoked its occupancy certificate.

"It's a large blow to so many people in the community. So many bands, so many groups of people here that made this their hangout, so many new business ideas birthed right outside the beer garden," said Bobby Weaver.

The old YWCA building now stands empty along South Centre Street.