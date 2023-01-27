Schuylkill County band featured in movie soundtracks

A band from Schuylkill County is turning into an international sensation as their original music moves from the stage to the big screen 30 years later.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — When Eric Ziegmont wrote a song with his band from high school, little did he know it would be used in movies some 30 years later.

"We kind of just look at each other and laugh. We're like, 'Man, we wrote these songs 30 years ago.' And they're being appreciated globally in Hungary, in Canada, and also there's a few in the United States," he said.

After film directors from around the world found his music online, they reached out to Ziegmont and asked to feature his songs in their movies.

Two of those movies will be played at the Majestic Theater in Pottsville this weekend.

"Music being featured in a movie that is going to be international from Pottsville? That's insane, and to be able to be first, if not the first place, to show the movie? Even better," said Lisa Gillespie, the Majestic Theater executive director.

The man from outside of Frackville met his bandmates as a student at the Schuylkill Technology Center. Calling themselves State of Shock, they tried to follow their dreams post-graduation.

"When I was 13, I started playing guitar, and then I knew this was going to be the rest of my life. It was going to be music, and it all started the first time I heard KISS when I was 5 or 6 years old. And that moment actually changed my life," Ziegmont explained.

He ended up touring the country with a KISS tribute band for a decade, leaving his original band.

With more film directors asking them to use their music, State of Shock has plans to get back together to play throughout Schuylkill County, just like in the old days.

"Even though this is a small community, it is full of people with various talents and gifts, and we hope to help people see that and appreciate it," Gillespie added.

The Majestic Theater will be hosting the Indie Double Feature Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available, and you can get them online or at the door.