Schuylkill County artists recognized in weekend exhibit

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree spoke to one artist who now feels like she finally found her calling, by following in her dad's footsteps.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Amanda D'Agostino from New Ringgold is showing Newswatch 16 some of her award-winning entries in the Allied Artist of Schuylkill County Annual Exhibit at Schuylkill Haven's Walk-In Art Center.

While this exhibit has been a tradition for the past 60 years, D'Agostino never thought she would enter it as a painter.

“For a long time, I was a photographer and he kept telling me you should paint, you should paint, and I'm like no,” said Allied Artist, Amanda D’Agostino.

D'Agostino is talking about her dad.

Her role model who dedicated 70 years of his life to painting Pennsylvania inspired landscapes like this.

“I'm kind of following in his footsteps a little bit but i'm carving my own path,” she explained.

From the moment she picked up the paint brush, her dad gave her tips along the way until, “He died in December,” D'Agostino mentioned.

The unexpected death left D'Agostino feeling lost, until she found the Allied Artists.

There she met other painters like Marky Barto, who also felt like she had no one.

“It took me some time because I moved from Europe so I didn't know anybody. But I found them,” Allied Artists Board Member, Marky Barto said.

Both women found a coalition of artists in Schuylkill County.

And with a special award tag, they are taking the time to make each other's masterpieces feel seen.

Not only is D'Agostino's work being recognized in Schuylkill county, but at the state level, too.

“I got into the Art of the State this year so I'm really happy and proud about that but I feel he's probably guiding me,” added D’Agostino.

While she wishes her dad could see her paintings displayed in the state museum in Harrisburg and the Walk-In Art Center in Schuylkill Haven, D'Agostino knows her dad is with her, every time she sits at the easel.

“I certainly feel like he's on my shoulder when I'm painting. I think 'what would my dad say,'” she said.

Thinking of her dad with every brush stroke.