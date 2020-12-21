Santa visits school in Schuylkill County virtually

Santa's usual visit to Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 looked a little different this year.

Inside the walls of Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 near Minersville, Santa Claus was strolling the halls spreading holiday cheer to kids as he does every year around Christmas time. It just looked a little different this year.

"You see the smiles and how happy they are. It's one of those moments you get when you're an educator. Their eyes light up and you see the kids with different abilities respond and we had some that just really really got excited today," said principal Paula Hromyak.

Since Santa couldn't be here in person, he appeared virtually as "Robo-Santa."

He moved around to different classrooms using controls from his keyboard in the North Pole and interact with some of these students with disabilities.

It's been a difficult year for so many people, especially some of these kids. Newswatch 16 asked Santa: To be able to bring a smile to their faces in a unique way, what's that mean to you?

"This is what's important. So much has been taken away from so many people this year, especially kids and to allow these visits to happen. It's very important. This is what Santa does. He wants to bring cheers to all the people in the world and this is one of those years where a lot of children won't have that opportunity," said Santa Claus.

"When I was a kid, you would've never even dreamed of something like that. It's something you would've seen in the cartoons and not realistic. We're learning as we grow," said Hromyak.