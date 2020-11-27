Santa parades through Shenandoah with help from Mrs. T's Pierogies

Santa had to find a safer alternative than jumping out of a plane in Schuylkill County.

One Schuylkill County community ushered in the holiday season Friday with a visit from jolly old Saint Nick.

Santa Claus paraded through the streets of Shenandoah Friday afternoon riding atop the Polish American Fire Company's antique firetruck.

In years past, Santa has made quite an entrance in Shenandoah by jumping out of a plane and skydiving into the borough.

Due to the pandemic, his helpers had opted for a safer alternative.

Firetrucks from other departments also took part in the parade.

Mrs. T's Pierogies partnered with Downtown Shenandoah, Inc. to help bring this parade together.

In addition to the parade, Mrs. T's Pierogies installed a Christmas Village next to the Downtown Shenandoah, Inc. office.