Sally the Robot serves salads in Schuylkill County

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Sally the Salad Robot has been serving up salads for over two months at Boyer's Supermarket in Orwigsburg.

The fresh food robot made by Chowbotics works with over 20 ingredients to create a salad in 90 seconds.

Employees say Sally has been a big help in bringing back the lunch business, lost by the pandemic.

"We have a large lunch crowd here, so we did lose a lot of the lunch business without people coming in. And people wanted salads, so we had some pre-made salads that we already offered, but this is to enhance that with different options, protein, things like that," said Mellisa Erickson, Boyer's Deli & Bakery merchandiser.

Boyer's in Orwigsburg is the only store that currently houses Sally the Salad Robot, but soon enough, the supermarket will replace all the traditional salad bars in their stores with Sally.

"I always used that salad bar before, and then I really missed it a lot. I'd come here and grab some lunch, but now Sally's here," said Marie Riegel, from New Ringgold.

In the age of COVID-19, folks say Sally the Salad Robot provides them the comfort of knowing their food is fresh and untouched by others.

"I'm the only one touching anything; nobody's handling my food. It's sanitary, quick it's a great idea, said Riegel.

"Seems to keep things more contained, sanitary. You don't have to worry about other things going on. It's not open, so it's all contained in there and kept fresh, so It looks great," said Karen Huffvfrom Auburn.