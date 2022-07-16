The 7th Annual event raises awareness about addiction.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A walk to raise awareness about addiction and overdoses took place in Schuylkill County Saturday.

The 7th annual Safer Streets for Tamaqua's Little Feet event was held at the Owl Creek Reservoir on Owl Creek Road in Tamaqua.

It all began in 2016 as a walk and has expanded over the years.

The event now includes talks from motivational speakers with a personal connection to recovery, Narcan training for attendees, as well as live music and food to enjoy in between.

"So many people think recovery is about bad people becoming good. It definitely is not. It's about good people getting well. And that needs to be said so much more," says Co-Founder, Safer Streets for Tamaqua's Little Feet, Tammy Sienkiewicz.