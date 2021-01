The wreck happened Tuesday on Route 309 near Hometown.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash in Schuylkill County.

Amber Schwoyer, 18, of Coaldale, died Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.

Police say Schwoyer was driving a van that collided with two other vehicles Tuesday morning on Route 309 in Rush Township, near Hometown.

A 13-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl are both hospitalized.