Rubber duck race raises funds for Avenues

A nonprofit in Pottsville is getting ready to have nearly 4,000 rubber ducks race down a creek for a good cause.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Dancing with her sign in downtown Pottsville is one of the many jobs participants in Avenues pre-vocational program get to do while preparing for their annual Duck Race Fundraiser.

Avenues provides services for individuals with developmental and acquired disabilities.

Stacy Schoffstall says she's already received more than a dozen entries from people wanting to bet on which duck will be the first to cross the finish line along Mill Creek in St. Clair.

"It's fun and stuff. I like to watch the ducks go down the creek," she said.

For 35 years, Avenues has hosted the rubber duck fundraiser to support programs that give adults living with disabilities the skills to enter the workforce.

Brian Applegate from McAdoo learned about the program at the duck race and now looks forward to coming to work every day.

"I like working with Al and my friends here, and I like to make money and all. I do sand, training work, flowerpots, stuff like that," he said.

From funding field trips for members in the adult day care to maintaining two facilities that house the pre-vocational program, the Duck Race Fundraiser gives adults living with disabilities the opportunity to contribute to their community.

"I remember when we were laid off for the COVID situation, without this, I was going crazy," said Kim Coogan, an Avenues vocational participant.

Katie Wilderick has been working with Avenues for 11 years and says she's found her dream job.

"I get to work with all my friends, and I get to work with different stuff like the flowers, and I do janitorial," Wilderick explained.

Even though it's her day off, Katie plans to participate and perform at this year's Duck Race. It kicks off at noon on Sunday in St. Clair at the Coal Creek Commerce Center.