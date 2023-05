Flames broke out shortly before 2:45 p.m. along West Center Street in Ashland.

ASHLAND, Pa. — A home in Ashland is still standing after its kitchen went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from Schuylkill, Columbia, and Northumberland counties responded to the place on West Center Street just before 3 p.m.

Officials say it took 30 minutes to knock down the fire, saving the entire row of homes.

No one was injured.

A fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire in Schuylkill County.