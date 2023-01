The new location will give its students and staff better facilities.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A ribbon cutting was held Thursday afternoon at Alvernia's new campus in Pottsville.

The two-year year project of creating Pottsville CollegeTowne is finally complete.

The campus was formerly located at the Cressona mall and moved its campus to a former grocery store on Progress Avenue in downtown Pottsville.

It will give its students and staff better facilities.

Classes started at the new campus earlier this week.