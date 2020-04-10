Revitalization project underway in Minersville

Stephen DeLucia noticed the efforts of the town and wanted to be a part of it. Shortly after he opened a new restaurant on Sunbury Street.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — As is the case for many communities in the coal region, Minersville has dealt with ups and downs over the past few decades. But some young business-minded people see it as an opportunity.

"There's definitely potential with the growth of the neighborhood. With companies like Amazon opening up their new house, a new hospital opening up a half-hour away, the five warehouses that have opened up in the last five years, there are new lofts around the corner that are being built that are nice lofts for them. 65 residents are going in," said Stephen DeLucia, Little Brown Barrel Owner.

Stephen DeLucia, 38, noticed the movement and wanted to be a part of it, citing rising property values and household incomes as reasons he wanted to start a business.

Two weeks ago he opened up Little Brown Barrel on Sunbury Street in Minersville.

"We're trying to be an upscale tavern for people at reasonable prices, so our price point for our food is $12.50 and under and we try to give something that you'd get something in a Philadelphia or New York for the style of food, but everybody could come out once, twice, three times a week if they wanted," said DeLucia.

In addition to Little Brown Barrel, a few other businesses have also moved into the borough, and starting next spring major work will be done along Sunbury Street, which is the main drag that runs through Minersville.

"They're going to renovate all the street lights and the sidewalks and do a complete facelift of Sunbury Street and we're right on Sunbury, so those factors give you a good place to start, so you can go in and turn it into something better," said DeLucia.