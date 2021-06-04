Restrictions at bars and restaurants ease

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — It was a busy lunch hour at Wheel in downtown Pottsville -- and maybe the most crowded it's been in a year.



Governor Wolf eased COVID-19 restrictions at bars and restaurants, allowing indoor dining at 75% capacity.



Even with a larger crowd, customers say they still feel safe.



“We really have not been coming to restaurants very much. We try to pick something that's small, and we don't have to really be that close to people. We feel pretty comfortable here even though the percentage has gone up. It feels fantastic,” said Roseanne Deom of Drums.



Many customers were coming inside to grab a bite to eat today. Some of them were surprised that they were told they could sit at the bar.



“We got to sit at the bar. She asked us if we wanted to sit at the bar, and we were like, 'Yes. We can?' We don't go out that often but when we go out, you like to sit where you're comfortable or sit at the bar, especially when you have a good bartender that's friendly,” said Bonnie Stoppie and Kelsie Fiscus.



Kyle Drummer is moving back to the area with his family and decided to try Wheel for the first time.



“Good atmosphere. Everything is spread out. Good music. Seems like it's going to be a good place,” said Drummer.