Restaurant owner raising prices to raise wages

Two locally-owned restaurants in Schuylkill County are making changes on the menu after learning some lessons from the pandemic.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Staff at Wheel restaurants in Tamaqua and Pottsville have had a lot on their plate over the last year.

"It's been a challenging year, to say the least, opening another location and then this one remaining open," said Delaney Golden, Wheel's coordinating director.

Wages have been an issue across the industry, especially during COVID.

Bartender Tyler Vandermartin said he's been able to pay the bills working here, but he knows not everyone has been so fortunate.

"It's always tip-based, so you're not getting that constant paycheck every time, so it's a little tough at times there," he said. "But it's just how you do the job."

Owner Savas Logothetides said his team has overcome a lot, and he wants to make sure they're taken care of.

"I want to make sure that my people understand that I'm there for them," Logothetides said.

That's why he's making a change on the menu.

"We are doing a slight increase in our prices, effective July 5, Monday," he said.

You'll have to pay a few more cents when you stop by Wheel locations in Tamaqua and Pottsville, but the owner said it's helping improve the quality of life for his staff.

The increased prices mean a bigger payday for employees.

Wheel is raising its minimum wage to $12 an hour and giving a 25-33 percent bump in pay to employees already making more than that.

Logothetides announced the move on Facebook, and he's received positive responses from customers and staff alike.

"I actually just found out about it," Vandermartin admitted. "I don't go on Facebook too much, but it's actually news to me. So I'm excited about it. It's good for me."

"It's a relief to know that people aren't surviving on tips anymore," Golden added.

Logothetides said he's grateful for the continued support from the community, but his business would be nothing without his most important assets.

"We are improving our business by improving the lives of our people, and I think that speaks volumes," Logothetides said.