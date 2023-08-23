Residents fed up with dirty water

Newswatch 16 spoke with residents in Ashland today who said this is an ongoing problem.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — “I have kids to worry about five of them and they don't want to drink that they don't want their food boiled in it and it stains there clothes”. Said Stephanie Lesko.

For Lesko the orange color of her tap water has been a part of her everyday life for about a year.

In this video Lesko posted to YouTube, she says it shows why she and her neighbors in Ashland have been forced to boil their tap water.

“It's really hard to give the kids tubs at night and I know it's OK because I boil it but they won't get in it and it does stink really bad.” She said.

“Am I going to have clean laundry? Is it going to be dirty? If it's ruined whose going to replace this. I mean this is a serious serious issue that needs to be addressed.” Said Michael Walnock.

Walnock has been helping renovate this home along Walnut Street says over the last 10 days, and says people have been getting sick, houses have been left smelling of sulfur and people’s right to clean, drinking water has been taken away.

“It's an absolute necessity not only for drinking, doing dishes, bathing, watering plants people have gardens answer to everything necessity you must have it.” He said.

Newswatch 16 reached out to Borough officials, but we have not yet heard back.

Residents agree something needs to be done, and soon.