Residents cleaning up after apartment fire

Fire ripped through several apartments Friday night in Mahanoy City, and those who lived in the building spent Saturday salvaging what they could.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Just before 8 p.m. Friday night, flames and heavy smoke were pouring out of an apartment building along South Wyoming Street in Mahanoy City.

Crews from several departments spent hours battling the blaze and making sure all residents got out safely.

Fire Chief Dan Markiewicz says trying to put this fire out was tricky.

"The second and third alarms were hit. And also an alarm for extra tankers where at one point we were in danger of losing our water supply, so we called tankers in to supplement it, but fortunately, we had enough adequate water to fight the fire," said Chief Markiewicz, Mahanoy City Fire Department.

"I came outside, and sure enough, it was my apartment. I live on the third floor in apartment D, and it's just obliterated; there's nothing really left," said Robert Rock, Mahanoy City.

Some of the residents came back to gather what they could from their apartments, including Robert Rock.

Robert showed us the damage inside his apartment. He says seeing what's left in the daylight is devastating.

"I have nothing left. I'm taking minor things that I have been able to just walk out with. But there's still a lot of things in there," said Rock.

People who live here say they've lost everything, but they are just thankful that everyone was able to get out safely.

"I was upset last night, so I just really wanted to get out of here. So I had time to think about it. And then seeing it now. It could have been a lot worse. Yeah, good thing nobody got hurt," said Rock.

There were a few pets missing during the fire, and one cat was found alive while Newswatch 16 was there.

The fire marshall was at the scene Saturday morning investigating. There is still no word on what started the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the residents find a place to stay.