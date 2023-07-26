Residents, business owners frustrated over flooding issues in Pottsville

Residents and business owners in Pottsville say they are tired of dealing with several feet of water pooling in their buildings every time it rains.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Business owners and residents of Pottsville expressed their frustrations at City Hall Wednesday evening after what members of the city sewer authority called "significant storms" earlier in the week, leaving feet of water pooled on streets and in dozens of basements.

"Obviously, something on Second Street specifically is an issue because you're getting feet of water there; you tell me that it's a surge and it's a system problem. Where else in the system is this happening? Nowhere," said Savas Logothetides, Tres Restaurant owner.

"I have security cameras in my basement to watch and see how far the water comes up in my basement. That's unacceptable," said Joseph Drasdis, Drasdis & Son owner.

Joseph Drasdis' building sits on the corner of West Market and 2nd Street, where the water gathers the most.

He was forced to close all day Tuesday to clean up after several inches of stormwater flooded his basement.

Cell phone footage shows just how bad Tuesday's flooding got, and Drasdis says the rain only lasted about 30 minutes.

"We've learned not to keep anything down here because anything down here can get ruined with a little bit of rain," said Drasdis.

Officials from the Greater Pottsville Area Sewer Authority say this issue has been an ongoing problem for more than a decade, and they are currently trying to solve it.

And like many others in the troubled neighborhood, Drasdis says it better happen soon, "I want Pottsville to thrive, I want more businesses to come downtown. This isn't a good look for us right now."

The sewer authority approved a plan at Wednesday night's meeting to eventually run a snake through the problem area to check for any damage or blockages that could be creating more stormwater runoff.