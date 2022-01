Knowles has represented the Tamaqua area since 2009.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A long-time state representative from Schuylkill County will not seek reelection this year.

Republican Jerry Knowles tells the Republican Herald newspaper that he'll finish the rest of his current term and retire at the end of 2022.

Knowles has represented the 124th district in the Tamaqua area since 2009.