Remembering Pottsville teen killed in crash

A teenager from Pottsville was killed in a crash in Schuylkill County.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Family and friends are grieving the loss of Isiah Guy after he was killed in a crash near Pottsville last night. Guy, 17, was a junior at Pottsville Area High School.

His family describes him as kind and loving.

"He was very sweet. He loved kids. He liked playing video games. He liked music. You asked him to do anything for you he would. He was a family person," Teresa Guinter said.

Guy was a passenger in this car that crashed in the 800 block of Ann Street near Pottsville. According to state police, a 17-year-old girl was speeding in the rain and lost control of the vehicle. The car went off the road and hit a guiderail. It rolled onto its roof and hit a utility pole. The driver and two other people in the car were taken to the hospital. Guy died at the scene.

"I want to help my brother out and his family right now," Mary Hoffman said.

Mary Hoffman and Teresa Guinter are Isiah's aunts. They started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.