Remembering JFK's visit to Pennsylvania 60 years ago

"This is him getting out of the car with help of different people,” said Nick Petula with the Lackawanna Historical Society in Scranton as he shows off his collection of memorabilia from a day in his life he'll never forget.



The day John F. Kennedy, then still a senator, came to Scranton for a campaign rally at the Watres Armory 60 years ago.



It was October 28th, 1960 and Petula was 13 years old.



"When I was 13 years old, my father took me down to see him. He was across from the Hotel Casey first, then he went to the armory and that's where they had a huge rally,” said Petula.



Petula recalls watching the future president's motorcade go by en route to the Armory.



"The enthusiasm of the crowd of the people and of course my father was a big democrat at the time he put my on his shoulders and I was able to see everything,” said Petula. “And the memory and I was able to see everything and it just, the memory is just very, very clear.”



Evie McNulty, also of Scranton is a super delegate for the Democratic party.

