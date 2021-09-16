Relay supporting veterans passes through Pottsville

"The idea of everyone coalescing around one mission that crosses the country, whether it's coast to coast or north to south or in this case visiting all three terrorist attack sites," SanPietro said. "That gave us something to bring an entire nationwide community together."



The flag was handed off to Jennifer Yuengling in front of the nation's oldest brewery, the next stop in a journey to Team RWB headquarters in Atlanta. The relay travels 30 to 45 miles per day.



"Nine states, 2,500 miles, and we are in the Pennsylvania leg," Yuengling said. "I am so proud to be part of running this with Brett. I know he's going 20+ miles; I'm going to go about two."



Yuengling's father and grandfather both served in the military. That's part of why the company partnered with Team RWB to release special camouflaged cans of Yuengling Lager to raise awareness.



"Team RWB is such a great participant, nonprofit organization, a great partner for us in terms of enriching veterans' lives through social and physical activity," Yuengling said. "It's just so important for us to connect with those military members because they are the heroes of our country."



After a brief stop inside the brewery, the flag was on the move again. The next stop is in Shanksville, Pa., at the Flight 93 memorial before the team heads to the Pentagon, adding more participants as they go.