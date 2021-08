Flames tore through a double unit home around 2 p.m. along Ash Street in Cressona.

CRESSONA, Pa. — A fire forced a family from their home Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

One of the tenants says his kids were outside playing and he was napping when the fire broke out.

The other side of the home is currently being renovated and is vacant.