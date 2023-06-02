Red Creek Wildlife Center reopens in Schuylkill County

The wildlife center in Schuylkill County reopened Monday after a fire destroyed its clinic building in December.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Raccoons are just some of the animals staying at Red Creek Wildlife Center outside of Schuylkill Haven.

They currently live in the temporary clinic that just opened to the public.

Two months ago, fire destroyed the main building.

“The day before the fire, we could take in any Pennsylvania species with any condition that they could come in with. Then the next day, we had nothing. Now we’re back to that. We’re back to where anything could be presented, and we have the supplies, the medication, the caging we need,” said Peggy Hentz, Red Creek Wildlife Founder.

With the animal rehabilitation center back in business, the staff expects the open cages to fill up quickly with wild animals in need.

“We did receive one dove so far right this morning. Someone showed up and asked if we were open, and now we are, so we have one new dove patient,” Greg Nason, Red Creek Head Wildlife Rehabilitator, said.

Since the fire in December, Red Creek has raised more than $100,000 to open the temporary clinic.

“This building is a little bit larger, so we’ll be able to take care of the same amount of animals, but there may be a bit more elbow room,” added Hentz.

“We’re definitely busier than we’ve ever been. Everyone knows that we’re here, they know everything about us, and that there is wildlife rehab out there for injured, orphaned, sick wildlife of Pennsylvania,” explained Nason.

Owner Peggy Hentz says they are on track to start construction of a bigger clinic building later this year.

“We lost 41 animals, and that’s always going to end up being a dark cloud over us, but so many good things have happened since,” she said.

Red Creek Wildlife Center is now open 7 days a week, and the volunteers are excited to bring in even more animals.