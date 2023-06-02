Red Creek Wildlife Center to reopen after fire

A place in Schuylkill County that cares for animals takes a big step forward after a fire back in December.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — It took a lot of time and a lot of hard work, but the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County is opening its rehabilitation services again.

In early December, a fire wrecked the main clinic building at the center in Wayne Township, just south of Pottsville. The building was destroyed, and all of the animals inside died.

State police called it a clinic used to rehabilitate wild animals, including turtles, birds, porcupines, possums, and snakes. A state police investigator called the fire an accident. Red Creek says it treats about 4,000 animals a year. It's been in operation since 1991.

Newswatch 16 paid a return visit last month and found dumpsters and gravel where the clinic used to be. The founder says the center received enough donations to build back bigger and better.

According to the organization's website, it is close to an agreement with someone who promised to donate $1 million if the center can raise $500,000.

Red Creek officially reopens on Monday, February 6, at 9 a.m., and it is accepting animals once again.

The group says the emergency hotline will be reactivated. All of this is part of Red Creek's mission, which states, everything deserves a second chance.