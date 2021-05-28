Recalling the viral moment of a bald eagle sighting in Tamaqua

Newswatch 16's Marshall Keely spoke with the woman who captured the viral photos. She says the moment was even more exciting because someone special got to see it.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — By now, many of you may have seen those now-viral photos of a bald eagle swooping through an intersection in Schuylkill County.

A normal drive turned into much more for Denise Kranch from Tuscarora. As she was approaching a stoplight in Tamaqua, she spotted an American icon.

A Tuscarora, PA woman's photos of a bald eagle flying through a downtown Tamaqua intersection may have gone viral, but... Posted by WNEP-TV on Thursday, May 27, 2021

"I could see the eagle spread out down below, coming up from (Route) 209," Kranch said.

Stopped at the light, she pulled out her phone and watched in awe as the majestic bird swooped to snatch a squirrel from the intersection and rose above her car.

"I had picked up my phone by then, and I was just taping, and I wasn't looking. I was looking at him, and I was just filled with goose pimples. it was just going through me."

Kranch's mother Rita Coppens was sitting in the passenger seat.

"He was coming so fast and so big I thought he was going to hit us," Coppens recalled.

Kranch later posted the incredible photos to her Facebook page. It's now been shared more than 3,000 times.

"I just didn't expect that it was going to thrill thousands of people."

Coppens is a wildlife enthusiast, with creatures positioned all around her home, but the moment meant much more because of what she just made it through.

"I had the virus, and they kept me in the hospital, and they didn't think I was going to make it. But I fooled them all. I pulled out of it, and they said, 'I don't believe her, look at her now!'"

The mother and daughter were on their way to Coppens' first doctor's appointment since recovering from COVID-19 when they were greeted by the powerful figure.

"I'll never forget it, never," Coppens said. "I keep looking at it and thinking, 'Oh, my God.' Imagine I saw that big eagle coming towards me. I said, 'How wonderful.'"