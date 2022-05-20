Real world experience on the ball field

Masonry and carpentry students work together to get the baseball field ready for the players.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — The students at the Schuylkill Technology Center are hard at work finishing their final project before the end of the school year, making a new shed for the Frackville Little League.

“It serves as an educational opportunity for my cooperative education students to come out to show their fellow classmates what they were learning at their co-op working for their employers. In this case, it was concrete placing and finishing,” explains Masonry Instructor Scott Allvore.

Masonry and carpentry students worked together to create new sheds for the little league teams to properly store their equipment, something they didn't have before.

This gave Schuylkill Haven baseball player Ryan Johns a way to give back to the baseball community he's been a part of his entire educational career.

“I like it. It helps the community a lot. It makes our school look very presentable and good to the community. And all of the students here should be proud of themselves,” mentions carpentry student Johns.

Ryan got to see the baseball field from a different angle while finishing the roof of the softball shed.

“This is our first, and one of the first for me, job sites in the real world. So this gives me a lot of experience under my belt. Helps me realize I know what I'm doing,” Johns adds.

This project also exposed students to a different program at the Schuylkill Technology Center and other aspects of construction.

“The most surprising thing is learning more about carpentry. Because I'm never really looking or anything in the shop so it's really interesting to watch them do their thing. And I think they were surprised watching us lay the concrete down as well,” shares Rian Ramos, a masonry student.

Volunteers with the Frackville Little League team say these high school students hit a home run with this brand new softball shed.