'Reading Under the Lights' - getting kids outside to read

Usually, football is played under the Friday night lights, but books replaced football at North Schuylkill High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

ASHLAND, Pa. — No pads or helmets on the field.

The goal here? Getting kids outside to read.

This is the first-ever "Reading Under the Lights."

It was put on by senior high school students from the North Schuylkill School District.

"I think this is great. I am a reader myself so it's fun to get the little kids out here and read books. We are just having fun off-screen and outside," said Megan Reidler, Senior.

Kindergarten, first and second graders, and their parents sat in the audience.

"The books are really fun and I think I like reading under the lights," said Audrey Rex, First Grade.

Audrey's mom, Jennifer Rex from Frackville, thinks this is a great way to kick start the weekend as a family.

"I am happy to be here and happy to get a sense of school pride started with the girls," said Jennifer Rex.

Kim Groody is the supervisor of the curriculum at the district.

As summer approaches, she hopes this will encourage kids to continue reading while out of the classroom, avoiding the "summer slide."

"The more they read at home the more parents can instill reading, it's going to help us all around. Especially this age group, Pre-K to second grade. That's where we are seeing the gaps in socializing or reading with someone. We are hoping this just promotes it," said Groody.

Parents agree some youngsters have missed out on reading benchmarks throughout the course of the pandemic.

"We don't want them to lose what they learned during school. We want to make sure they are keeping up their vocabulary," said Rex.

And to ensure each child will continue to read all summer long, each one went home with their very own book.